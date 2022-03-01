Andy Garcia Flexes His Comedy Muscles In ‘Big Gold Brick’

Andy Garcia has been in some of the most legendary film franchises of all time, from The Godfather to the Oceans 11 films, and with a resume like his, he could easily coast along at this point in his career. But his latest proves that’s the last thing on his mind. Big Gold Brick, from director Brian Petsos, known for acclaimed short films with current Hollywood It Boy Oscar Isaac, is an odd film– less gold than marble, with swirling tones and textures that sometimes go nowhere. The stellar cast includes the dark beauty double whammy of Megan Fox and Lucy Hale, plus Issac himself in a bizarre turn near the end. But its Garcia as Floyd Devereax who steals the show, even from the film’s main character Samuel (Emory Coden), a writer hired to complete Floyd’s autobiography. Reviews have been mixed, but Garcia’s portrayal of the charismatic and enigmatic Floyd is undeniably absorbing.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO