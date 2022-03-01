ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Garcia Flexes His Comedy Muscles In ‘Big Gold Brick’

By Angela Dawson
 6 days ago
Andy Garcia has been a fixture in Hollywood for more than three decades, having starred in or had supporting roles in memorable films including The Untouchables, The Godfather, Part III and For Love Or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story as well the Steven Soderbergh’s rebooted Ocean’s heist...

Decider.com

New Movies on Demand: ‘Big Gold Brick,’ ‘Family Squares,’ ‘Give Or Take,’ + More

Spend some time with some dysfunctional families in this week’s new movies on VOD. First up, Andy Garcia stars in Big Gold Brick, about a wealthy man named Floyd Devereaux who hits a writer named Samuel (Emory Cohen) with his car, and offers his home as a place to recuperate in exchange for Samuel helping Floyd write his biography. It’s a zany, sometimes surrealist comedy, but if you want something closer to reality (as in, a movie where everyone communicates via group chat), there’s Family Squares, a movie that’s rich with comedy legends and character actors like Henry Winkler, Ann Dowd, and Judy Greer, dealing with a family member’s imminent death via Zoom.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Big Gold Brick’ review: Living the dream

Big Gold Brick is filled with an all-star cast and plenty of ideas. Samuel (Emory Cohen) narrates how he came to write the biography of Floyd Devareaux (Andy Garcia). The fact that they met after Floyd ran into Samuel with his car is just the first of the many crazy situations. Filled with zany comedy and wilder fantasies, it becomes a question of whether the film has gone too far.
MOVIES
News Channel 25

Strong cast can't keep 'Big Gold Brick' from sinking under its own weight

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Big Gold Brick" has so much going for it that you feel bad for not managing to find your way into its flow. Start with the excellent cast. You've got Andy Garcia in a scenery-chewing role, peak Oscar Isaac in a peppy bit part and femme fatale energy from Megan Fox and Lucy Hale.
TUCSON, AZ
CHICAGO READER

Big Gold Brick

The hokeyness compounds fast in Brian Petsos’s feature-length debut. Sam (Emory Cohen), failed and flailing hard-luck heir to a frozen custard empire, goes headfirst into a Cadillac windshield late one night, coming to his senses in a hospital bed across from Floyd (Andy Garcia), the car’s dapper, mysterious driver. Once Floyd hires Sam as his live-in biographer, the gags come quick, mainly centering around Sam’s loose grip on reality. But the movie seldom coalesces into more than a jumbled, mundane batch of fever dreams on Sam’s part. As the dreams are largely of the my-room-has-a-talking-Santa-doll-in-it variety—either that, or crude sexual fantasies involving Floyd’s wife Jacqueline (Megan Fox) and daughter Lily (Lucy Hale)—we end up wishing, if all we’re here to do is ride out Sam’s hallucinations, that a better dreamer held the reins.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Andy Garcia Talks Surreal New Film, Latino Representation and What’s Next (Q&A)

Andy Garcia has been in some of the most legendary film franchises of all time, from The Godfather to the Oceans 11 films, and with a resume like his, he could easily coast along at this point in his career. But his latest proves that’s the last thing on his mind. Big Gold Brick, from director Brian Petsos, known for acclaimed short films with current Hollywood It Boy Oscar Isaac, is an odd film– less gold than marble, with swirling tones and textures that sometimes go nowhere. The stellar cast includes the dark beauty double whammy of Megan Fox and Lucy Hale, plus Issac himself in a bizarre turn near the end. But its Garcia as Floyd Devereax who steals the show, even from the film’s main character Samuel (Emory Coden), a writer hired to complete Floyd’s autobiography. Reviews have been mixed, but Garcia’s portrayal of the charismatic and enigmatic Floyd is undeniably absorbing.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
Urban Islandz

The Game Says He Regrets Old Jay-Z Bars “You 38 and you Still Rapping”

The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid. In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.
MUSIC
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
