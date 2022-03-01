Letters: Masks make it harder for some to communicate

I just read the public safety letter, “Masks needed for workers on ambulances” [Feb. 23].

From my perspective, as a hard of hearing individual who relies heavily on speech reading/lip reading, I have been way more concerned about emergency situations or misunderstanding due to people wearing masks.

The past couple of years since COVID has been very stressful. There is so much information and misinformation on the causes, cures, treatments and coping during COVID, and it has divided friends, family, community and beyond.

I recently asked my brother in law, a recently retired physician, his opinion on the mask. Do they really do any good? His answer was “not much.”

I absolutely hate masks since it affects my ability to communicate no matter where I go. It destroys my quality of life. Employers are still making employees wear masks.

They hate them. I have people come to do home repairs or I have auto repairs and I often misunderstand the question or statement. I can’t hear so they raise their voice and I still can’t “understand.”

Finally, the mask comes off, and I can respond intelligently.

So “hats off to masks off!” from my perspective. In an emergency situation, I am far more likely to die or get killed because of the mask than getting COVID if someone does not wear a mask.