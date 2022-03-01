Car wash project focus of Sierra Montana neighborhood meeting
Sierra Montana neighbors will be able to sound off on a proposed car wash facility at the Cotton Lane and Greenway Road intersection.
Sierra Montana neighbors will be able to sound off on a proposed car wash facility at the Cotton Lane and Greenway Road intersection.
A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.https://www.surpriseindependent.com
Comments / 0