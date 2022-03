Fire Talk Records is reissuing three early albums by Florida duo Tonstartssbandht. The LPs—2009’s An When and Dick Nights, and 2011’s Hymn—are out now digitally and will be released physically on July 15. It marks the first time ever that the latter two albums will be pressed on vinyl. Tonstartssbandht are also sharing a new music video for their 2009 track “5ft7,” featuring live performance footage from that era. Check it out below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO