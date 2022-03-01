Former Police Chief Who Faked His Own Death Is Arrested On 70 Felony Counts

Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office

A white former police chief who was charged with 70 felony counts is behind bars after being accused of faking his own death.

Authorities confirmed that William Anthony Spivey , 36, the former police chief of the Chadbourn Police Department in North Carolina, was located and arrested in South Carolina after he staged a suicide and fled the state .

Spivey was relieved from duty last spring after an internal investigation uncovered misconduct including drug trafficking, embezzling funds, and mishandling evidence , a statement by the Horry County Police Department obtained by NBC News said.

Spivey was reported missing on February 21, nearly a year after the charges, after taking a fishing trip to the Lumber River in North Carolina. Local officials were alerted to an abandoned boat which led to an extensive water search by multiple agencies .

Officials learned that Spivey owned the boat and said his family "described the incident as a possible suicide," according to a news release. They found a note and a gun with a single discharged round still inside. But investigators said the evidence didn't point to a "suicide scenario."

A warrant was issued for Spivey's arrest and, after receiving a tip to his whereabouts in South Carolina, authorities arrested Spivey at an apartment complex three days after staging his death.

He's currently being held on a $1 million bond due to his more than 40 outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court, each of which amounted to $25,000 each.

Officials said Spivey will likely face more charges and that an investigation is still open.

