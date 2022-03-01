Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to reopen in 2023

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — The most recent edition of the Designers & Agents show drew 125 collections, a significant increase on the 70 collections featured in September. This was the second consecutive season the trade show was held in person. Attendance was about the same as the turnout for September, according to Ed Mandelbaum, president of Designers & Agents, who declined to specify exact figures in keeping with his policy. The snowy and inclement weather on Feb. 25 had little effect on show traffic, nor did news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mandelbaum said.More from...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO