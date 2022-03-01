ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to reopen in 2023

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

kval.com

The Oregonian

Kah-Nee-Ta is making a partial comeback, resuscitated by an infusion of emergency funds, more than three years after completely shutting down. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Friday that the Kah-Nee-Tah Village will reopen in 2023 thanks to more than $6 million of new funds that will help repair, restore and expand the popular vacation destination on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Travel + Leisure

WWD

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KVAL

KVAL

KVAL

