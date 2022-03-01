Duke Fakir details The Four Tops musical bond in new book

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — “Turning Red," the third straight Pixar movie to bypass theaters for a streaming debut, lands Friday on Disney+. Directed by Domee Shi, who made the Pixar short “Bao,” “Turning Red” is the first Pixar feature directed solely by a woman. It's about Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian teenager with an over-protective mother (Sandra Oh), who begins turning into a giant, fluffy red panda when she feels a strong emotion. The film, featuring a pivotal BTS-like boy band, includes original songs from Billie Eilish and Finneas.
