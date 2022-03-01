Duke Fakir details The Four Tops musical bond in new book

LA VERGNE, Tennessee — Sometimes even Dolly Parton has a hard time keeping up with the legend of Dolly Parton. “I often go into my museum in Dollywood, you know, because I’m in the mood to be there or we’re in there doing something or putting something new in. And I look at all that stuff and think 'When, how did that happen?'” she says. “I shake my head when I see, like a documentary or something. I think how did I do all that, how did I get all that done?”

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO