Ant-Man fans just got their first look at Paul Rudd's return for the third movie. Quantumania set photos were acquired by The Daily Mail and fans are wondering what the hero is doing in such casual attire. One look and you would never know it wasn't just the MCU star running to go get coffee. Making matters even more strange is the fact that so little is known about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For now, all fans have is little bits and social media posts. One week it's head writer Jeff Loverness sitting in a hallway. The next, it's a t-shirt from the production. Even the rumor mill is producing more about this movie than Marvel Studios. As it stands, there's a lot of ground to cover before next year. Hopefully, the projects ahead give folks a little bit to look forward to as the months pass on. For now, enjoy Rudd looking charming with a cup of coffee.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO