Broncos trade down in Mel Kiper's latest NFL mock draft

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has the Denver Broncos trading down from the ninth overall pick in the first round (subscription required for link).

Kiper’s mock has the Cleveland Browns trading up to No. 9 to select USC wide receiver Drake London. After trading down to No. 13, the Broncos then add Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson II.

This is a change from Kiper’s last mock, which had Denver selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. News broke earlier this week that the Broncos hope to re-sign Josey Jewell, which might drop linebacker on pundits’ list of top needs for the team.

Kiper isn’t the only draft analyst who could see Johnson as a fit for Denver. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah also predicted Johnson-to-Broncos in his most recent mock draft.

Kiper thinks the Broncos will address the quarterback position before the draft, either by trade or through free agency. The ESPN pundit has Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett going off the board at No. 11 and Liberty’s Malik Willis falling to No. 20 in the first round.

The NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

