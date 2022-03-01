Md. Dove Exhibit to Open at Maritime Museum

The matriarch of one of the Virginia Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula’s most prominent real estate firms has passed away at her home on Dymer Creek in White Stone, Va. Isabell Horsley, born in Mathews, married Nelson Horsley from Gloucester when they were 16 and 18 years old in 1952. They would go on to be married for 69 years. While raising their son, Nelson Horsley Jr., Isabell worked at the Naval Weapons Station and went to night school at the College of William & Mary, studying business. According to her obituary, Isabell and her husband liked to buy small pieces of land, clear them, and sell them. That sparked her interest in real estate and she got her license in 1973. Finding she had a knack for it, in 1975 Isabell earned her broker’s license and founded her own brokerage, Isabell K. Horsley Real Estate in Urbanna. She specialized in waterfront real estate and her husband and then-college-aged son soon joined the family brokerage.

WHITE STONE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO