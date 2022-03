Actor and Star Wars icon Ian McDiarmid is teasing that Emperor Palpatine could show up in the franchise yet again. Palpatine (aka Darth Sidious) was the archvillain of the entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga – which was something of a big twist surprise during the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy climax, The Rise of Skywalker. Despite no real warning in the preceding Sequel Trilogy films (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi), Palpatine was revealed to be still alive and in hiding for decades, in order to create a new Sith Empire. So if that twist could happen, should we be surprised if Palpatine were to show up anywhere else?

