Fuck your loud cars!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Every now and then I will have a scene played in my mind out of nowhere. I was a kid, which is weird because I don't remember much about being a kid. In fact, I can remember nothing from my childhood. In that scene, my dad was changing my diaper which is more weird because he is not that type of dad. His face was unreadable when my mom handed him the diaper, crying. He cheated on her, she figured out because she accidentally answer a call and he decided to make it up by changing my diaper. She was crying. And I can do nothing but watch. Until now, I have no idea whether this is just a nightmare, or a memory.

5 DAYS AGO