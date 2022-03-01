Superior Allows Marshall Fire Victims To Build At 2018 Codes

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Town Trustees in Superior Monday night passed a change in town building codes to updated standards of energy efficiency under consideration at the time of the Marshall Fire , but with an exception for fire victims.

The codes will update to the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code. Superior was considering the move before the Marshall Fire hit, but had not completed the task. The standards are not net-zero standards in regards to carbon that exist in Louisville and are being hotly debated there.

But the requirements will likely mean higher costs for things like wall insulation and running wires so homes will be electric vehicle and solar ready. Louisville is having its own debate over whether fire victims should have to follow the new codes it had passed before the fire. Louisville’s city council will meet Tuesday night after protests over the weekend about the building codes and concerns about cost there.

In Superior, the trustees voted unanimously to move to the new codes, an update from 2018 codes and also create the exception for Marshall Fire victims who will be able to build at codes passed in 2018.