ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to reopen in 2023

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA well-known hot springs resort is expected to reopen next year on the...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Kah-Nee-Ta will reopen, expand hot spring soaking pools on Warm Springs Reservation

Kah-Nee-Ta is making a partial comeback, resuscitated by an infusion of emergency funds, more than three years after completely shutting down. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Friday that the Kah-Nee-Tah Village will reopen in 2023 thanks to more than $6 million of new funds that will help repair, restore and expand the popular vacation destination on the Warm Springs Reservation.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Travel + Leisure

One of the Country's Coolest Glamping Resorts Is in a National Monument — and It Reopens Next Week

Yonder Escalante, a stunning 20-acre private glamping resort concept in Southern Utah, is finally reopening to adventurous travelers after a seasonal pause. According a press release issued by the resort, Yonder will welcome guests back on Mar. 1. And if you haven't heard of the resort before, now is the time to get acquainted with this glamping paradise.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nee#Warm Springs#Mt Hood#The Tribal Council
Cheddar News

Zoom CFO on Post-Pandemic Offerings Without Price Increases

Video conferencing service Zoom rolled out a flurry of announcements that included a new Zoom Phone, Zoom Events, and Zoom Contact Center in an effort to transition the company from a pandemic darling to a post-pandemic business — while keeping the product accessible. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO of Zoom, joined Cheddar News to talk about the transition while still remaining affordable. "We currently have no plans to raise our prices," she said. "We focus on bringing as much value as possible to our customers. We often add new features and functionality without any incremental prices across the board."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy