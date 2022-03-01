Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to reopen in 2023

Kah-Nee-Ta is making a partial comeback, resuscitated by an infusion of emergency funds, more than three years after completely shutting down. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Friday that the Kah-Nee-Tah Village will reopen in 2023 thanks to more than $6 million of new funds that will help repair, restore and expand the popular vacation destination on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Yonder Escalante, a stunning 20-acre private glamping resort concept in Southern Utah, is finally reopening to adventurous travelers after a seasonal pause. According a press release issued by the resort, Yonder will welcome guests back on Mar. 1. And if you haven't heard of the resort before, now is the time to get acquainted with this glamping paradise.
For the first winter ever, Acadia National Park is collecting entry fees. So you might think that would slow down attendance. But that is not so. Actually, through January they have raised more than a half-million dollars. Yes, that is a nice amount of money. And it’s needed. That...
The 11th Annual Save Ze Ta Ta’z is happening this year and you won't want to miss out on this event. Save Ze Ta Ta’z will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 pm. The event will take place at the River Oaks Event Center in the Vermilion Room.
Video conferencing service Zoom rolled out a flurry of announcements that included a new Zoom Phone, Zoom Events, and Zoom Contact Center in an effort to transition the company from a pandemic darling to a post-pandemic business — while keeping the product accessible. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO of Zoom, joined Cheddar News to talk about the transition while still remaining affordable. "We currently have no plans to raise our prices," she said. "We focus on bringing as much value as possible to our customers. We often add new features and functionality without any incremental prices across the board."
SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above story is from 2017. San Antonio is home to one of the country's oldest miniature golf courses – and it's about to reopen for the spring season. Cool Crest Miniature Golf has a ton of activities planned for Friday, March 5.
Comments / 0