Mike Jones' SPOILER FREE Review Of 'The Batman'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got to see it and as a huge Bat-fan, I loved the movie and the direction they went on this. This is the darkest version of Batman that we've seen yet. It's like if the violence and terror was upped ten times in the setting of the Michael Keaton Batman...

digitalspy.com

Is that [SPOILER] in The Batman?

The Batman has now arrived in cinemas and we always knew that the new DC movie would be separate from the rest. So you can't go expecting any crossovers from the likes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman or Jason Momoa's Aquaman. However, its being in a different continuity to the main DC timeline does open up the possibility that it can bring its own spin to those characters.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"The Batman"

This week’s film is The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. The superhero with no superpowers has been hitting villains with bang, boom, pow since 1939. This retelling is billed as supposedly the darkest version yet, but writer and director Matt Reeves just re-packages the caped crusader’s latest story as an over-styled film noir, complete with a throaty voiceover reminiscent of classic cloak and dagger murder mysteries. Fortunately, the audience is spared yet another recycled look at the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents. The movie skips the display of a string of pearls falling in a dark alley gutter following a single gunshot and flashbacks to a childhood fall in a water well full of bats. The first scene quietly introduces a disturbing murder with a heavy dose of its Ave Maria theme song, followed by Batman walking the crime scene like Sherlock Holmes. The Batman is here to solve a serial murder caper in Gotham. When Batman meets Catwoman, she’s enlisted as his Watson more than a mere Robin stand in. Twilight’s Robert Pattinson’s moody vampire suits this version of Batman. His steely jaw and younger physique bring us back to the somewhat under-rated performance by Val Kilmer. Zoe Kravitz lights up the screen as the new Catwoman. Although still based upon an over-sexualized club worker, Kravitz plays the enigmatic Selina Kyle with more muscle, fight skill and intellectual crime-solving capability than her past peers. The Batman and audience can’t take their eyes off her. So fear not, homophobic Sam Elliott’s of the world, the onscreen chemistry between Pattinson’s Bat and Kravitz’s Cat is purrfectly sumptuous, making this telling of The Batman void of any homoerotic tendencies. Paul Dano is a strong and creepy adversary as a weirder, social media based Riddler embarking upon a series of puzzling murders. A terrific supporting cast includes Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Lt. Gordon, as well as John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard.
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
TVLine

Muppets Spinoff Centered on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Gets Disney+ Series Order; Lilly Singh to Star

Click here to read the full article. The Muppets‘ unsung house band is stepping into the spotlight. Disney+ announced Monday that it has handed a series order to The Muppets Mayhem, a half-hour comedy centered on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. The series “will take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album,” per the streamer. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) will play the human lead role of Nora, the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips. The series...
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Deadline

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Set For April Theatrical Release In China

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has been granted an April 3 theatrical release date in China. Sony last summer licensed the fourth installment in the successful franchise to Amazon worldwide, but retained China rights. With the date now confirmed, Sony gets a month’s lead time on promotion and marketing in China where the previous films have grossed a combined $63M, including over $32M from 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Although April 3 is a Sunday, it falls at the start of the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, which can...
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Defends Decapitating Clay Pete Davidson in Controversial ‘Eazy’ Video

Click here to read the full article. In a new Instagram post following the onslaught of backlash to the disturbing “Eazy” video, Kanye West is defending his artistic right to kidnap and decapitate a claymation figure resembling Pete Davidson on the grounds that “art is protected as freedom of speech.” “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm,” he continues. “Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) In the black-and-white clip — which has since been deleted from West’s Instagram account but remains on official...
