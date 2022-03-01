ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday-Quarter Beat-and-Raise Gives Target Stock a Lift

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 6 days ago

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock is soaring in premarket trading as investors celebrate the big box retailer's fourth-quarter earnings beat. Though revenue fell just short of expectations, the company noted 9% sales growth and said that it expects sales to keep rising, projecting 2022 revenue and earnings growth that topped analysts' forecasts....

