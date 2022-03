Just hours after firefighters extinguish the fifth blaze in 12 months at the abandoned school, crews were called back for the sixth suspicious fire. It seems someone for some persons wants to see the building that once housed Southwestern Junior High School gone forever. At this point, it almost would seem comical if it weren't for the waste of resources for Battle Creek Firefighters and the city.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO