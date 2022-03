Car rental costs in California could become more expensive for consumers under a state law that went into effect in January. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, passed through the Legislature with virtually no opposition among lawmakers. It allows rental companies to charge a fee for additional drivers, though exempts the renter’s children, siblings, parents and grandparents. Hertz, for example, charges $13.50 per day for each additional driver with a cap of $189.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO