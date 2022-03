I will never forget the day that I found some change under my parent's couch and decided to try and buy candy with it. I was probably 7 or 8 years old. A convenience store was a little over a block away from our home. (It was the 80s, so letting an 8-year-old walk to a gas station wasn't a big deal.) After scrounging up nearly 50 cents, I was sure I was going to get myself a whole bunch of cavity-causing treats. There was only one problem. The change I found was not REAL money. I only figured it out, when the gas station clerk laughed at how I was attempting to pay with plastic "play money." I was heartbroken when I realized the change I found was from my Fisher-Price Super Market toy set.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO