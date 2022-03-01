ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image (video) of the Month: human intestinal organoid after infection with rotavirus

Cover picture for the articleRotavirus triggers diarrhea and vomiting by infecting enterocyte cells in the small intestine. This infection results in approximately 128,000 deaths annually, particularly in children. The video shows a sequence of a z-stack of confocal images of a human intestinal organoid infected with rotavirus showing a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intestine#Rotavirus#Organoid#Ion
