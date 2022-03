Missoula, Fun Trade is back! You may have grown up with the video gaming store that opened back in 2006 and the bonus good news is, you can finally use your Fun Bucks. In the first year of the pandemic, Fun Trade had to move out of the Southgate Mall. They made the announcement in October of 2020 that they would be closed until they could find a new location in Missoula, so we weren't hopeful. The owner, Gibby, has quite the following here in Missoula so I know people are going to be stoked to hear he's back in business!

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO