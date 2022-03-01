ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to Make a Medical Negligence Claim

By John Morris
twollow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should come as no surprise that the NHS has been under increased pressure through the coronavirus pandemic, while this may have also led to some clinical mistakes. This is borne out by the numbers, with NHS England facing the prospect of paying out £4.3 billion in legal fees to settle...

twollow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NHS hospitals are told should NOT perform routine ops on Covid patients until SEVEN WEEKS after they've beaten the virus - despite massive backlog

NHS hospitals should not perform routine operations on Covid patients within two months of them getting the virus, experts have advised. Despite warnings that the pandemic-fuelled backlog will double by 2024, surgeons say that only urgent surgery should be carried out within seven weeks of someone catching the virus. No...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Negligence#Medical Error#Nhs England
Shropshire Star

Care home nurse who left residents 'in great pain' after care plan errors given suspension

A care home nurse who falsified records and failed to add vital information to vulnerable residents’ care plans has been barred from practising for a year. Jennifer Ann Stevenson was working at Lady Forester Community Nursing Home in Much Wenlock, run by English Care, when omissions and errors were discovered in multiple care plans she was responsible for.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Receptionist wins £25,000 payout after her bosses told her she was 'no longer needed' at law firm while she was off work sick with debilitating morning sickness condition

A sacked law firm receptionist whose pregnancy and health conditions were described as 'inconvenient' to her former bosses has won almost £25,000 in compensation. Kiran Nasreen was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can leave women bedridden and vomiting, and told her boss, Dr Akbar Ali Malik, she was unable to work at his London-based chambers.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Nursing home residents are paying $800 a week for services they are barely getting

Nursing home residents confined to their rooms during COVID are like hypothetical tenants locked in their bedrooms by landlords – unable to take showers, able only to make only sandwiches for meals and cut off from visitors and socialising with fellow residents. If it happened to tenants they would be entitled to stop paying rent, go to an appeals tribunal, or move out. But aged care residents have to keep paying. The Commonwealth has instigated an investigation focusing on death among residents during COVID, but this narrow focus ignores the broader impacts of the pandemic on residents’ quality of life. What do...
HEALTH SERVICES
Hypebae

Doctors in Canada Can Now Prescribe Patients With Year-Long Passes to National Parks

Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Government plans to make some coronavirus laws permanent

Remaining restrictions on travel could be reviewed before Easter but some laws introduced during the pandemic will be made permanent, according to the Government’s plan for living with coronavirus.The legal requirement to isolate is to be scrapped within days as the Prime Minister vowed to remove “all remaining domestic restrictions in law”.The Government’s Living with Covid plan sets out its intention for other legal provisions to remain indefinitely, while others will be reviewed at a later date.The document said: “The Government is committed to removing unnecessary provisions from the statute book as soon as possible and will look for opportunities...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Covid vaccine mandate that forced care homes to sack 40,000 unjabbed workers will finally be ditched in a fortnight — but will they want to come back?

No10's highly-controversial 'no jab, no job' rule in care homes is being revoked in a fortnight, the Government revealed today. Nearly 40,000 unvaccinated staff lost their jobs in England in November when the policy came into effect. Ministers announced their intention to remove the mandate last month pending a consultation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

New immigration rules for overseas care staff ‘will have little or no effect’

Social care providers will be able to recruit overseas workers to fill vacancies under relaxed immigration rules that came into force on Tuesday. Relaxed immigration rules for overseas care workers will have “little or no effect” because most UK employers do not pay enough for them to qualify for the scheme, a care charity has warned.
IMMIGRATION
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shropshire Star

NHS calls on ‘reservists’ to bolster staff numbers

Past employees and people with no experience are being urged to sign up to help the NHS. The health service is calling on people to sign up as an “NHS reservist” to help bolster staff numbers and tackle the backlog of care. The new programme is not just...
HEALTH SERVICES
Bay News 9

Movement to make prescription medications more affordable growing

TEXAS — West Health predicted in 2020 that "more than 1.1 million Medicare patients could die over the next decade because they cannot afford to pay for their prescriptions." The push to reduce the cost of prescription drugs is a topic that has received national attention. Susan Finch's world...
HEALTH
WRAL

Franklin Co. medical director claims firing was retaliation

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Franklin Co. medical director claims firing was retaliation. Franklin County leaders fired their medical director, who was contracted with the county for seven years, on...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
psychologytoday.com

Can Medication Make OCD Symptoms Worse?

Medication treatment can trigger doubts and compulsions like fear of contamination or obsessively conducting Internet research for OCD sufferers. For the OCD community, compulsive research seldom provides “reassurance” or “satisfaction.” It only creates more questions. Medication can be an opportunity to resist researching or seeking reassurance...
MENTAL HEALTH
South Philly Review

How safe or medicinal is medical marijuana during pregnancy?

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, January was national Birth Defect Month. As many pregnant people know, there are a lot of possible risks and dangers associated with pregnancy. Threats can vary from food or beverages consumed to drug use during pregnancy. Marijuana (cannabis sativa or weed) is one of the most common drugs used for recreation. One of every 33 babies is born with a congenital disability. Any agent that can cause this type of abnormality in an embryo or fetus is called a teratogen. These agents can lead to physical malformations, neurological problems or even miscarriage or stillbirth. Marijuana has recently gained recognition for its medicinal purposes; nevertheless, marijuana is still a teratogen drug that can cause congenital disabilities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
City Journal

How Not to Fix Medical Supply Chains

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare multiple weaknesses in supply chains for goods important to Americans, including medical products—both those to prevent and treat Covid and those for sundry health conditions. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the number of drug and biologic shortages increased steeply before the pandemic, from a low of 41 at the end of 2017 to 76 at the end of 2019, then grew to 86 by the end of 2020. The total number of drug and biologic shortages reached 125 on February 16, a number approaching all-time weekly highs of 140 in 2012 and 2013.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy