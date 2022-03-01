ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists take rare look under Great Lakes' frozen surfaces

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and JOHN FLESHER
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uomOk_0eSRVaJV00
Great Lakes Winter Water Bridget Wheelock, wetland ecology lab manager in Central Michigan University's biology department, holds a chunk of ice she extracted while conducting a field study on the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in Standish, Mich. (AP Photo/Mike Householder) (Mike Householder)

STANDISH, Mich. — (AP) — Bridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below and pulled out a large chunk of ice.

“There’s a little bit of prism effect. Right here,” the Central Michigan University researcher said last week, pulling the block closer and pointing. “Can you see that?"

“Oh, yeah,” said her colleague, Matt Sand, leaning in for a look before holding open a collection bag as Wheelock slid the fragment inside.

They were members of more than a dozen crews from U.S. and Canadian universities and government agencies who ventured onto the frozen Great Lakes to gather samples and data.

The field studies over the past few weeks — a collective effort known as the “Winter Grab” — were intended to boost knowledge of what happens in the five lakes when they're covered partially or completely with ice.

“We got everything that we set out to get. The group as a whole did very well,” said Don Uzarski, director of Central Michigan University's Institute for Great Lakes Research, who oversaw the sampling work by Wheelock and Sand.

Lake scientists long have considered winter a season when aquatic activity slows. Most do their field studies at other times of year.

But researchers now think more is going on in the bitter depths than previously believed, including activity influenced by climate change.

“All of these different components of the ecosystem ... we always measured during the summertime, but we really don’t know what’s taking place out there in the wintertime at all," Uzarski said.

“You can't take half the puzzle and figure out what it looks like. You have to put the whole thing together.”

Saginaw Bay, off Michigan's eastern coast, is a favorite of anglers in pursuit of sport fish, primarily perch and walleye. Their fortunes have risen and fallen over the past half-century amid efforts to help the Great Lakes recover from industrial pollution, habitat loss, nutrient overloading and exotic species infestations.

Uzarski and fellow researchers study the bay's coastal wetlands, a stopover for migrating species such as great blue herons and sandhill cranes. The area is plagued by phragmites, an invasive reed that covers thousands of shoreline acres. Toxic algae blooms have formed in the waters, likely a result of farm fertilizer runoff.

For the recent excursion onto the icy bay, Wheelock and Sand affixed cleats to their boots and lugged a sled and wheeled cart loaded with tools and supplies. Temperatures hovered around freezing but a driving wind and slushy rain made it seem much colder.

Stopping nearly a tenth of a mile (0.16 kilometer) offshore, they used an auger, saws and other tools to bore holes through ice nearly 15 inches (38 centimeters) thick. In addition to their ice observations, they measured snow density and scooped samples from the shallow water.

The mission — and others around the lakes — will produce data on light penetration through the ice.

“Light is driving photosynthesis, which is the energy for the entire ecosystem,” Uzarski said.

Scientists also will analyze the samples for organic matter, particularly tiny plant and animal plankton at the base of aquatic food chains.

The Winter Grab was organized with a sense of urgency: Great Lakes ice cover has been shrinking since the 1970s. Some experts say it may become increasingly rare as the climate heats up.

That could have many ripple effects beyond devastating the ice fishing industry, Uzarski said.

Without ice, there's more winter evaporation. If that lost water isn't replaced by rain or snow, lake levels drop — with potential implications for wetlands, nutrient concentrations and fish.

“It is all connected,” Uzarski said.

___

Flesher reported from Halifax, Va.

___

Follow Mike Householder on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mikehouseholder and follow John Flesher at https://www.twitter.com/JohnFlesher.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Rare Fossil of Flying Reptile

It’s pretty amazing what we can still find tucked away on Earth that existed tens of millions of years ago. At the time watching this animal soar to great heights would have been an everyday occasion. However, even discovering its fossil today is a landmark discovery for scientists everywhere. This fossil of the pterosaur was spotted on Scotland’s Isle of Skye.
New York Post

Finnish TikToker goes viral cutting holes in ice and swimming under frozen lakes

Elina Makinen, a 28-year-old TikTok user from Finland, has grown her 1.4 million follower fanbase on the platform by simply channeling her inner ice queen. Makinen is big proponent of swimming in freezing cold icy lakes in her native land. The real-life mermaid has spent the last decade of her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
97.5 NOW FM

Take A Look Into This Northern Michigan Mansion On The Lake

I'm a sucker for the look of a modern home, especially the lake houses that Michigan has to offer around here. The views are astounding, and you can enjoy the fresh air while sipping some coffee while not having to drive very far. Enjoy A Personal Sauna At This Michigan...
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Connecticut Public

Ten loons were trapped on a frozen lake. Biologists planned a rescue mission

The ice on New Hampshire’s biggest lake didn’t come in until mid January this year. When Lake Winnipesaukee did freeze, it happened almost at once. Six inches of black ice set in overnight. That’s when Evan Perkins, of Barnet, went out for a long skate with friends. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fish#Surface Water#Lake Huron#The Great Lakes#Standish#Ap#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
WWMT

Pilot makes emergency landing on frozen lake

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Escanaba pilot ditched his plane Thursday after engine failure forced an emergency landing on Indian Lake. Mark Meyer, 62, was not hurt, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Meyer had flown his single-engine plane from the Manistique Airport and logged about two hours...
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
The Guardian

Wild Canadian pigs threaten ‘total destruction’ if left unchecked, say experts

The Canadian city of Edmonton may soon be hogtied with a problem that it won’t be able to barbecue its way out of. Wild pigs have been spreading across central Alberta’s prairies and if left unchecked, could soon find themselves in the river valley of Edmonton. According to Ryan Brook, a University of Saskatchewan professor studying the pigs, the creatures are an “ecological trainwreck” and would cause “absolute destruction” if they make their way to the river valley, which is abundant in water and forest cover.
scitechdaily.com

Stronger and Faster Than Lightning: Scientists Achieve Rare Quantum State in Polycrystals

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, Paderborn University, and the University of Konstanz have succeeded in achieving a rare quantum state. They are the first to have demonstrated Wannier-Stark localization in a polycrystalline substance. Predicted around 80 years ago, the effect has only recently been proven — in a monocrystal. Until now, researchers assumed this localization to be possible only in such monocrystalline substances which are very complicated to produce. The new findings represent a breakthrough in the field of physics and could in future give rise to new optical modulators, for example, that can be used in information technologies based on light, among other things. The physicists have published their findings in the well-respected technical journal, Nature Communications.
WSOC Charlotte

Rural Idaho town part of trend: Conservatives seeking space

SANDPOINT, Idaho — (AP) — Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies “and they all got along.”. Now she barely recognizes the small resort community near the Canadian border that is quickly...
WSOC Charlotte

Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — (AP) — A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said. The boat teeming with people listed...
WSOC Charlotte

They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record

WILLOW, Alaska — (AP) — The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska’s western coast. The race will take the mushers across Alaska’s untamed and unforgiving terrain, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the unpredictable Bering Sea ice.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
80K+
Followers
89K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy