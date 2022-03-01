Red Light Therapy Devices for Eyes: Where to Buy

Enhance your beauty products—serums, creams, and lotions—with the RÉDUIT BOOST skincare device. This beauty gadget provides better absorption and deeper penetration for active ingredients for better results. Aided by LED light therapy and alternating vibrations, BOOST provides tailored treatment for you and your skin. Additionally, it works based on your skin type, specific skin conditions, the type of product you are using, and the climate where you reside. When applied with fingertips alone, only 4% of active ingredients in your favorite products absorb into the skin. That’s where this skincare device comes in; it pushes the right ingredients into your skin at the right depth for you. Finally, its smart technology identifies the active ingredients in your skincare products. Then, it automatically adjusts its waveform to push the right ingredients into your skin at the right depth for you, for the very best results.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO