The Success Dilemma & Casual Ableism

I see the bones of my hand moving under my skin like waves under a frozen lake. My metacarpals glide with intention, wanting to do more, more, more. I think about the vessels and veins that carry my blood, and I consider if that blood is completely mine. Mitochondrial DNA is passed down through maternal inheritance; I received my mDNA from my mother, who inherited hers from her mother (my grandmother), who inherited hers from her mother (my great-grandmother). I think about this a lot: the chain of women whom I’m related to, who have passed down this mDNA to me.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO