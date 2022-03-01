‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ Review: An Aesthetic Success Hampered by Cliches

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “Peacemaker” on HBO Max. Such is the epiphany of Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) a little more than halfway through the season finale of “Peacemaker,” entitled “It’s Cow Or Never”. Earlier in the season, it is revealed that issues in Adebayo’s personal life have left her no option but to join the family business. There’s only one problem: Her mother is the stone-cold intelligence agent Amanda Waller, and the family business happens to involve espionage, superhero shenanigans, and otherworldly threats. While this job doesn’t initially seem to align with the lifestyle of the mild-mannered Adebayo — who previously worked at a dog shelter — her experiences in the field with Peacemaker (John Cena) and the rest of their secret ops team in season one help her settle into her newfound role. And while Adebayo’s burgeoning confidence fully comes to fruition in the season finale, it’s interesting to see that the brash-on-the-surface Peacemaker is as vulnerable as ever, and hence that he is perhaps not “made for this sh*t.” In any case, these inverted character arcs — as well as the careful execution of crucial character moments in general — are what really make this finale shine.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO