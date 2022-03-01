Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to reopen in 2023

Kah-Nee-Ta is making a partial comeback, resuscitated by an infusion of emergency funds, more than three years after completely shutting down. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Friday that the Kah-Nee-Tah Village will reopen in 2023 thanks to more than $6 million of new funds that will help repair, restore and expand the popular vacation destination on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Yonder Escalante, a stunning 20-acre private glamping resort concept in Southern Utah, is finally reopening to adventurous travelers after a seasonal pause. According a press release issued by the resort, Yonder will welcome guests back on Mar. 1. And if you haven't heard of the resort before, now is the time to get acquainted with this glamping paradise.
For the first winter ever, Acadia National Park is collecting entry fees. So you might think that would slow down attendance. But that is not so. Actually, through January they have raised more than a half-million dollars. Yes, that is a nice amount of money. And it’s needed. That...
The 11th Annual Save Ze Ta Ta’z is happening this year and you won't want to miss out on this event. Save Ze Ta Ta’z will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 pm. The event will take place at the River Oaks Event Center in the Vermilion Room.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons Companies' board of directors on Monday announced it has hired Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to lead potential strategic alternatives "aimed at enhancing Albertsons' growth and maximizing shareholder value." Board chair Chan Galbato says the board is making the move to take a deep...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. - Two Coos County campgrounds could see their overnight camping fees double as soon as April. Edson Creek and Sixes River campgrounds are expected to raise fees from $8 to $16 to fund daily operations and complete improvements. Megan Harper from the Bureau of Land Management says...
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — March 1, 2022 is Fat Tuesday, A.K.A Mardi Gras, A.K.A Shrove Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The celebration marks the last day of Carnival, and it takes place the day before Ash Wednesday. It allows people to feast and celebrate in preparations for the Lent which...
LAKESIDE, Ore. — Members of the Lakeside Riders assembled at Lakeshore Lodge with the shared sentiment that the approval of an ATV route through their town birthed a business boom. The group credits Ken Ireland with this break for the local economy. "Ken was a city council member, and...
DULUTH, Minn.- After missing last year, the Great Lake Mono Ski Madness Camp is back for its 18th year. The camp is specialized for those with a lower extremity disability that use a mono-ski. The goal of the camp is to help those who are skiing at a beginner level...
COOS BAY, Ore. — From coffee shops to chain pizza spots, restaurants in Coos Bay have felt the sting of the staffing shortage. The trend became more noticeable when two local favorites shut their doors. Two of Coos Bay's most popular eateries are short on staff and cutting back...
Whale watching sites are open at coastal parks for visitors and locals to experience the spring whale migration beginning in March. However, trained volunteers won't be on site like they have in years past. The Spring Whale Watch Week hosted by Oregon Parks and Recreation is canceled for 2022 and...
Comments / 0