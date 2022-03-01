ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best teething ring

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
localdvm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. At around 3 to 7 months old, infants begin to teethe, which can cause discomfort and make them fussy. One of the best things you can do for your teething baby is to provide them with a teething ring to help...

www.localdvm.com

KTAL

Best mattress topper for side sleepers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite experts recommending sleeping on your back for the best night’s sleep, some sleepers can’t help but turn to their side. While this might be your preferred sleeping position, it can lead to some issues without the right support. And a mattress topper could be the answer.
LIFESTYLE
domino

We Spritzed and Scrubbed to Find the Best Shower Cleaners

The only red flag when I signed the lease on my current apartment was a less-than-clean-looking shower situation: The white tile, tub, and (what I assumed was once white) grout were all discolored, covered in stains of unknown origins. As much as I hoped to restore my bathroom to its former glory and start fresh with a germ-free space, I wasn’t too keen on having to use toxic, chemical-smelling bathroom cleaners either. So in my search for the best shower cleaners, I prioritized biodegradable formulas with plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging (and bonus points for spray bottles and containers so chic that I’ve kept them out on my shelves rather than hiding them in my bathroom vanity). Here’s what I found to be the most effective on any kind of surface you might find in a shower.
LIFESTYLE
KCBD

Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for a dozen different styles of wooden teethers due to a choking hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the string that connects the beads on the teethers manufactured by Bebe au Lait can come untied, releasing the beads. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
Hypebae

Pure Rosy Makes Periods Pretty with Sustainable Leak-Proof Underwear

It wasn’t too long ago that the only period products menstruating humans had were wasteful tampons and liners. Thanks to a few trailblazing brands, like Pure Rosy, we can do away with uncomfortable pads, and opt for period-proof underwear instead. Founded by Linda Miller, sustainable underwear brand Pure Rosy...
APPAREL
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Organization Hack Makes Their Refrigerators ‘100% More Functional’ & It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever looked into your fridge and wondered where all the space went? If the groceries piled on groceries in your refrigerator are painful to look at, it’s time to get organized. Lucky for you, there are plenty of product hacks that can solve this common problem. We found one that truly seems to be the best solution for any messy fridge. These refrigerator organizers are total space-savers. They’ll Marie Kondo your fridge in one fell swoop. All you have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement

On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
KIDS
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

15 Toilet Paper Storage Ideas to Jazz Up Your Bathroom

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

7 Ways to Use Orange Peels to Clean Your Kitchen

Think orange peels need to go straight to the trash can or compost bin? Think again: That peel has a multitude of household uses, including giving your kitchen a low-cost spring clean. Orange peels produce a natural oil, called D-limonene, that's used in many cleaning products because it helps keep...
HOME & GARDEN
Merced Sun-Star

Before you do your hair, check out this recall of about 100,000 hot air hair brushes

Styling hair shouldn’t be a deadly danger. That’s why Ecom Brands, doing business as BrushX, recalled 100,000 BrushX hot air hair brushes. The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The recalled hot air brushes do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to the user if it falls into water when plugged in.”
HAIR CARE
WHNT-TV

Best wearable sleeping bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While some might say they have limited uses, many campers love wearable sleeping bags. As you shop for the best wearable sleeping bag, keep in mind what type of weather you intend to use your sleeping bag in to be sure you get something with the right temperature rating.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

Can I Put Waxed Paper in the Oven?

Waxed paper is a roll of paper coated in a very thin layer of paraffin wax. You can use it for lots of things, but definitely not for heating food in the oven. This paper is nonstick and water-resistant, but it’s not heat-resistant. According to our Test Kitchen, waxed paper likely to melt and ruin your pans and leave your kitchen a smoky mess. Technically, you can use waxed paper in the oven for a few moments at low temperatures—but it’s best not to risk it.
LIFESTYLE

