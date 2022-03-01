Celebrate International Women’s Day With the Best Female-Founded Maternity Brands to Shop and Support

Seven years after undergoing a double mastectomy due to breast cancer, Sandra Lee went back under the knife this week for a complete hysterectomy. The TV chef first shared she was preparing for the operation on her Instagram account on Tuesday shortly before she was scheduled to go in to the hospital. Alongside a smiling selfie, Lee wrote, “Soooooo this is happening! Several years ago I was supposed to have quite an intense surgery. It was a follow up to my breast cancer surgery, but I had repeatedly put it off and then COVID hit. Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same.” She then explained that following these appointments she remembered a conversation she’d had with a friend years ago about considering a complete hysterectomy, “But after all of the issues I had experienced with my breast cancer surgery, the last thing I wanted to do was have another major operation—so I didn’t!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO