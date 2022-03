The last two years have transformed the working world, causing many organizations across the globe to reimagine and redefine new norms and workforce strategies. During the next 12 to 18 months, PwC reports that more than one in four (26%) executives plan to change their approach in defining “workspace” and one in three (33%) plan to implement a mixed work model, with some in-person full-time, some hybrid and some fully remote. For many organizations, this shift will not be a one-size-fits-all approach, and could vary by teams within an organization, which can create even greater challenges.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO