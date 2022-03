Elden Ring's got no shortage of classes to choose from, and whether this is your first FromSoftware game or not, choosing which one to start with can be a daunting task. They've all got their uses and really just serve as starting points more than set playstyles, but their starting stats and, perhaps more importantly, their starting equipment, will govern just how hard or easy of a time you have at the beginning of the game and how far away you'll be from securing the build you're pining for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO