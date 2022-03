After Hurricane Ida destroyed her home in Cut Off, Michelle Rae Thibodaux Parfait said she didn’t know where to begin in the rebuilding process. So the south Lafourche chef did what she did best: She rolled up her sleeves and began cooking. Parfait cooked hamburgers, hotdogs, gumbo, jambalaya and other hot food for local organizations. She...

CUT OFF, LA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO