Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Zion Johnson, Boston College

It's not often that you'd find a prospect that had a zero-star rating coming out of high school be predicted to go in the top two rounds of the NFL Draft.

For Boston College guard Zion Johnson, that could very well be the case, as he appears to be one of the best guard prospects in the 2022 class.

Originally having one offer to play at Davidson after high school, Johnson played in the Wildcats triple-option offense for two years before transferring to Boston College.

Johnson immediately stepped in and was able to be a starter at both left guard (2019, 2021) and left tackle (2020).

The 2021 season was his highest-rated by Pro Football Focus, as he allowed only one sack in 12 games.

Johnson has the ideal guard build at 6-3 and 316 pounds, with a stout frame he uses to full effect.

He has a great pad level in being able to always be the lowest man on the line of scrimmage, which allows him to maximize the mobility and power output in the lower half of his body.

Johnson uses that well in the running game, where he can routinely drive opponents off the ball and also had good technique on pull concepts and in getting to the second level.

On a down-to-down basis, he's proven to be very consistent, with no great holes to punch in his game.

Johnson might not have the best upside in the draft, but for teams that are looking for a plug-and-play offensive lineman, Johnson offers just that kind of ability.

