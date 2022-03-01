ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Zion Johnson, Boston College

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

It's not often that you'd find a prospect that had a zero-star rating coming out of high school be predicted to go in the top two rounds of the NFL Draft.

For Boston College guard Zion Johnson, that could very well be the case, as he appears to be one of the best guard prospects in the 2022 class.

Originally having one offer to play at Davidson after high school, Johnson played in the Wildcats triple-option offense for two years before transferring to Boston College.

Johnson immediately stepped in and was able to be a starter at both left guard (2019, 2021) and left tackle (2020).

The 2021 season was his highest-rated by Pro Football Focus, as he allowed only one sack in 12 games.

Johnson has the ideal guard build at 6-3 and 316 pounds, with a stout frame he uses to full effect.

He has a great pad level in being able to always be the lowest man on the line of scrimmage, which allows him to maximize the mobility and power output in the lower half of his body.

Johnson uses that well in the running game, where he can routinely drive opponents off the ball and also had good technique on pull concepts and in getting to the second level.

On a down-to-down basis, he's proven to be very consistent, with no great holes to punch in his game.

Johnson might not have the best upside in the draft, but for teams that are looking for a plug-and-play offensive lineman, Johnson offers just that kind of ability.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

4 Potential Targets For The Steelers At No. 20 In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an unlikely run to the postseason this season on the back of a strong defense. They had a vaunted pass rush, leading the league with 55 sacks, which spearheaded their defensive effort. For how good the defense was, the offense was underwhelming. Pittsburgh was hampered by...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't as harsh on the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class as many others. In fact, he believes there's starting-caliber quarterbacks headed to the league. During his media session at the 2022 NFL Combine, Colbert addressed the quarterback class with high praise. "I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Silver And Black#American Football#Raiders Nfl Draft#Pro Football Focus#Raiders Nation
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hand measurement comes up short for former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL teams will have to hope Kenny Pickett’s heart is bigger than his hands. The former Pitt quarterback finally had his right hand measured Thursday at the NFL Combine, and the result came in at 8.5 inches. That is among the smallest measurement for a quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
NJ.com

Giants takeaways from NFL Combine: Kadarius Toney with Brian Daboll, trading draft picks, Mitchell Trubisky interest, more

INDIANAPOLIS — Both general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants are behind the eight ball when it comes to preparations for the offseason. That’s what happens when an organization completely revamps its coaching staff and front office. But Schoen is putting in overtime at the NFL Combine to get the Giants back on track, and on schedule.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL combine 2022: Georgia star WR George Pickens says he wants to play with Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are focused on keeping Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams this offseason, but even if they do succeed in their mission, the Packers need to add a legitimate wide receiver for this offense to reach its potential. They passed on Elijah Moore in the draft last year and drafted quarterback Jordan Love instead of Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. in 2020. This year should be different.
NFL
Miami Herald

NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns approached 2021 with the first real set of expectations in franchise history. Many had them winning the division, while some thought the roster was the best in the NFL. With hampered quarterback play from Baker Mayfield due to injury and underwhelming defensive performances, the Browns failed to reach the postseason. They will now look to retool and make a run starting with a strong 2022 draft class.
NFL
The Spun

Jackson Mahomes Speaks Out To Media: NFL World Reacts

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, craves the spotlight. He’ll do almost anything to get it. However, he’s not willing to deal with the consequences that often come with that course of action. Jackson took to Instagram this week complaining about how he’s portrayed by the...
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
JetsCountry

Q&A With 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Cameron Thomas

San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas was one of the premiere pass rushers in all of college football in 2021. Thomas was tied for the eighth in the country with 11.5 sacks while being called the “Aidan Hutchinson of the Mountain West.”. He has been preparing for the...
NFL
RaiderMaven

AFC West Speaks on Raiders New Hires

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco spoke on the hires of new Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. Reid had high regard for his new fellow division head coach. "He's a...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Safety Morrow was Great, and Then He Was Gone

Safety Tommy Morrow of the Oakland Raiders is another forgotten star from the early days of the American Football League during the 1960s, except among longtime members of Raider Nation. The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrow was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi who signed with the Raiders after playing...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy