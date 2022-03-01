ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Particle Kid Shares 'Along The Timey Road' Video

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicah Nelson has released a video for the new single, "Along The Timey Road," from his Particle Kid project. The track comes from the forthcoming double album, "Time Capsule", which will arrive on April 22nd. Nelson had this to say about the song, "I've always loved the idea of...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

All the Times the Kardashian Kids Shared Their Kitchen Creations

New cooks in the kitchen! As the Kardashian kids are starting to grow up, some of them are taking to social media to express their creativity. In late 2021, Kourtney Kardashian joined her daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, in making a joint TikTok account. Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North, also collaborated on making videos for social media.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Earth#Particle Kid#Time
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
Axios Charlotte

Iconic NoDa mural painted over in what artist calls an “unfortunate accident”

In what the artist is calling an “unfortunate accident,” a painting company covered over a beloved NoDa mural last week, mistaking the public art for another work on the other side of the building. Zoom out: If you’ve driven or strolled through NoDa in the last five years, you’re probably familiar with the big, colorful […] The post Iconic NoDa mural painted over in what artist calls an “unfortunate accident” appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Variety

Cartel Studios International Reveals Extensive MipTV Slate

Click here to read the full article. Newly formed Los Angeles and London-based distribution company Cartel Studios International is making its MipTV debut with a slate of 18 titles spanning mystery dramas, thrillers and romantic comedies. The outfit, led by Gary Marenzi, Giovanni Pedde and Stephen Tague, was launched in 2021 by prolific genre producer Cartel Pictures whose credits include “Creepshow” and “Unborn.” Highlights of the MipTV slate include “Deadly Infidelity” (A&E Lifetime), “Dangerous Snow Day” (Lifetime Movie Network), “Deadly Girls Night Out” (Lifetime Movie Network), “Cheating for your Life” (A&E Lifetime), “Crushed” (Tubi) and “Romeo & Juliet Killers” (Tubi)....
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy