Kennett High School student Isabella Hanson has been named a 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionary for bringing powerful vision and meaningful change to her community. The 16-year-old started “I Matter” to give young people a platform to advocate for social justice and equality through creative expression. The project runs poetry and art contests, Juneteenth events, and workshops for students of all backgrounds, creating a place for their voices to be heard and inviting them to share powerful messages about racial justice.

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO