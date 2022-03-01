Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online

Tool's re-imagined and extended version of their 1992 single "Opiate," now dubbed "Opiate2," is streaming now via the various digital music and streaming services. The Blu-ray only visual companion will...
Tool announced a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," along with an accompanying short film. "Opiate2" hits digital service providers on March 1, and the Blu-ray-only visual is out on March 18. The Blu-ray comes packaged in a 46-page art book including behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, along...
After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Nielsen says it will make streaming data available to users of its media planning products, further integrating the company’s measurement of streaming platforms into information for media planners.
The move could also be seen a signal to the industry that Nielsen is addressing its issues with regard to streaming as the long-time ratings provider looks to fend off sharp criticism of its measurement capabilities from industry groups and challenges from other would-be suppliers of ratings data.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: Winter Olympics End With Smallest Audience EverBroadcast, Streaming Gain Share in January; 'Ozark' Returns BigTV Ratings: Winter Olympics Open With...
Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Kodak Black is further proof of the old saying “the richer you are, the more free stuff you get.” Despite pulling in six figures a show, the 24-year-old rapper didn’t have to spend a dime on the latest addition to his already impressive car collection. Stephen Deleonardis...
Click here to read the full article. Newly formed Los Angeles and London-based distribution company Cartel Studios International is making its MipTV debut with a slate of 18 titles spanning mystery dramas, thrillers and romantic comedies.
The outfit, led by Gary Marenzi, Giovanni Pedde and Stephen Tague, was launched in 2021 by prolific genre producer Cartel Pictures whose credits include “Creepshow” and “Unborn.”
Highlights of the MipTV slate include “Deadly Infidelity” (A&E Lifetime), “Dangerous Snow Day” (Lifetime Movie Network), “Deadly Girls Night Out” (Lifetime Movie Network), “Cheating for your Life” (A&E Lifetime), “Crushed” (Tubi) and “Romeo & Juliet Killers” (Tubi)....
"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
In what the artist is calling an “unfortunate accident,” a painting company covered over a beloved NoDa mural last week, mistaking the public art for another work on the other side of the building. Zoom out: If you’ve driven or strolled through NoDa in the last five years, you’re probably familiar with the big, colorful […]
What did we actually do before Wordle? The viral sensation has been an instant hit with players across the globe after a Brooklyn-based software engineer launched the word game into existence. The premise of the game is simple: you have six attempts of guessing a five-letter word. Wordle gives colour-coded prompts to guide you along the way. Black square - the letter is not in the wordYellow square - correct letter but in the wrong locationGreen square - correct letter, correct locationSign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWarning: Spoilers ahead.Today's Wordle of the day is a bit different to the last few days – mainly because it includes two vowels, rather than one. The Wordle answer 215 is "ROBOT", a machine resembling a human being and able to replicate certain human movements and functions automatically.For those who didn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly, there’s always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.Try it out for yourself here.
Chris Stapleton left fans in tears on Monday when he was joined by his wife Morgane as they gave a heartbreaking tribute to the 60 people killed and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas in 2017. The singer performed his song Watch You Burn,...
Savannah James has her daughter Zhuri's hair looking good! The wife of NBA superstar LeBron James has coined herself a 'kitchen beautician' and she's sharing with followers her steps to keeping 7-year-old Zhuri's natural hair healthy and growing in her latest Instagram video.
It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
Glitz, glamor and drama were a theme of the evening as country stars filed into the 2022 ACM Awards, with artists fully embracing the show's return to its Las Vegas home after spending two years in Nashville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few, like Walker Hayes, opted for a...
There’s nothing like riding on the open road. It looks as though General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) has a new toy to play with. The fan fave shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend saddled up on a steel horse — a new Harley Davidson motorcycle.
One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79.
Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed.
Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
