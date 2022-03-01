Sean Penn Reveals He Walked ‘Miles’ To Flee Ukraine After Abandoning Car — Photo

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The actor went to the Polish border on foot while witnessing families fleeing from war. Sean arrived in Kyiv last week and attended press briefings as a documentary maker.

Sean Penn, 61, continued to chronicle his time in Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, tweeting what he and his colleagues witnessed while walking to the Polish border. The Oscar-winner shared a photo of himself walking down a long road with his luggage in tow and what appeared to be miles of cars lining the road. “Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car, their only possession of value,” he wrote.

Sean arrived in Ukraine last week and was seen at a press conference held by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Feb. 24, just hours after war began to take hold. The actor has been working with VICE on a documentary about the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine since Nov. 2021.

The Ukrainian Office of the President thanked the actor in a statement on Facebook, writing, “Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.” It later went on, “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack.”

Sean Penn, left, is followed by Ukrainian servicemen visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Nov. 18, 2021. (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

Sean called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military action a “brutal mistake” in a pair of Feb. 26 tweets. “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle,” he wrote. “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”