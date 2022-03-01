ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Penn Reveals He Walked ‘Miles’ To Flee Ukraine After Abandoning Car — Photo

By Kelby Vera
 6 days ago
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The actor went to the Polish border on foot while witnessing families fleeing from war. Sean arrived in Kyiv last week and attended press briefings as a documentary maker.

Sean Penn, 61, continued to chronicle his time in Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, tweeting what he and his colleagues witnessed while walking to the Polish border. The Oscar-winner shared a photo of himself walking down a long road with his luggage in tow and what appeared to be miles of cars lining the road. “Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car, their only possession of value,” he wrote.

Sean arrived in Ukraine last week and was seen at a press conference held by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Feb. 24, just hours after war began to take hold. The actor has been working with VICE on a documentary about the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine since Nov. 2021.

The Ukrainian Office of the President thanked the actor in a statement on Facebook, writing, “Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.” It later went on, “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aol0F_0eSRMIEE00
Sean Penn, left, is followed by Ukrainian servicemen visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Nov. 18, 2021. (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

Sean called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military action a “brutal mistake” in a pair of Feb. 26 tweets. “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle,” he wrote. “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

