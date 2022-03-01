ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Says Dierks Bentley Taught Him to Be Zen About Awards Shows: ‘I Love His Attitude’

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
The 2022 ACM Awards are fast approaching, and Thomas Rhett is a two-time nominee this year, with mentions in the Album of the Year category (for Country Again: Side A) and Male Artist of the Year category. In the latter category, he's the reigning champ: Rhett won Male Artist...

Whiskey Riff

Back In 2010, Dierks Bentley Called Chris Stapleton “The Best Singer In The World”

Prior to 2015, Chris Stapleton was the best kept secret in music, except it wasn’t a secret to anyone actually in music. I was listening to Dierks Bentley’s surprise bluegrass EP Live From Telluride, and thinking about the more recent news that he has a new album on the way (was hoping it would be bluegrass), I dove back into Up On The Ridge, Dierks’ bluegrass project from back in 2010.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood and American Idol's Luke Bryan will perform at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are among the many country music stars confirmed to perform at this year's 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Details on Carrie's performance remain up in the air but it is thought she may perform alongside Jason. The singer is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year; she has won the award three times already and is the only female artist in history to do so.
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

Hear The ACM Awards Special And LIVE Broadcast On Lonestar 92.3!

Join Dolly Parton as she hosts the 57th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards on Monday March 7th alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. The show is no longer on Network television as it's always been, and will be broadcast on tv only thru Amazon Prime streaming service this year. But don't worry--you can still HEAR the show for free right here in the Basin on Lonestar 92.3 starting at 7pm Monday night!
MUSIC
Outsider.com

2022 ACM Awards: Kelly Clarkson To Honor Dolly Parton in Tribute Performance

Alright, y’all. The 2022 ACM Awards are being put together and this Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton news has us excited, Outsiders!. No matter how you slice it, Clarkson is one of the most versatile and talented singers in the world. She proves that constantly with her Kellyoke segments on her talk show. So, the fact that the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will have Clarkson making a tribute performance to Dolly Parton… too perfect.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert's burning with love after three years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and to underscore the point she celebrated their wedding anniversary basking under the sun!. The country singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion and shared a series of photos of the happy couple together. Lambert captioned...
RELATIONSHIPS
