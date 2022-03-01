Thomas Rhett Says Dierks Bentley Taught Him to Be Zen About Awards Shows: ‘I Love His Attitude’

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are together nominated in three categories at next month's ACM Awards for their chart-topping duet, “If I Didn’t Love You” — Single, Video and Music Event of the Year. The collaboration was a long time in coming, as Carrie tells us she and Jason had been working towards this for a while. “I knew I liked the song, and Jason and I have actually been kind of trying to do things together over the years. We’ve sang together before, but we’ve never officially recorded anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment. I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people, but I feel like I kinda always knew at some point I’d probably sing with him officially, and this just seemed like, the stars were aligning and it just seemed like it was going to be the perfect fit.”

