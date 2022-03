Since the early 2000s, Brandy Clark has been writing and recording country music that is infectious, heartfelt and witty. From a young age, she found inspiration from country legends like Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. At just nine years old, she began playing the guitar and writing songs of her own. She made her way to Nashville as a teenager to study at Belmont University, but Music City had much bigger plans in mind for Clark.

