Cargo carrier Antonov Airlines is one of the highest-profile airline casualties of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The airline's home base of Hostomel airport outside Kyiv was a key piece of infrastructure the Russians wanted to take early in the invasion. In the subsequent heavy fighting for control of the airport, Antonov's flagship An-225 Mriya was reportedly destroyed and much of the airline's fleet remains grounded.

