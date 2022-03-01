Study: Pfizer vaccine weak against omicron in children, especially ages 5-11

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE, -2.32% and German partner BioNTech SE. is much less effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 than in older people, according to a new dataset from health officials in New York state, the New York Times reported. For now, the Pfizer/BioNTech shot is the only one authorized for use in that age group. And while it still protects against severe disease, it offers hardly any protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization, according to the data, which were collected during the recent surge caused by the highly infectious omicron variant. The vaccine's poorer performance may stem from the fact that children are given one-third the dose offered to older children and adults, officials and researchers said, [l: according to the Times. The vaccine has also performed weakly in children aged 2 to 4 years old, who were given an even smaller dose.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO