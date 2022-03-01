ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Adidas FWD-02 Sport review

By Michael Sawh
TechRadar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adidas FWD-02 Sport bring the power and bass and offer a reliable fit, making them a strong option for runners and workout lovers that are looking to spend less than $200 / £150 / AU$300 on a pair of sports buds. 30-second review. The Adidas FWD-02 Sport...

www.techradar.com

TechRadar

Motorola Edge 30 Pro lands in the UAE with flagship specs and powerful cameras

Motorola is ready to take on the Galaxy S22 with its latest flagship, the Edge 30 Pro. The handset is powered by Snapdragon’s premium 8 Gen 1 processor, which supports a host of features like 5G, advanced AI, gaming and camera processing, WiFi 6E and more. It has a 4,800 mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower charging speeds that can power up the battery quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Hands on: Sony A95K QD-OLED TV review

The Sony Bravia A95K QD-OLED TV is a stunner of a flagship 4K TV. Beautifully designed and offering high-brightness HDR with extreme color depth, it makes full use of its innovative QD-OLED panel. The field is still wide open right now, but so far we're rating it an early contender for screen of the year…
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Got a Fitbit? Here are five cool features to try this weekend

Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are great at recording your daily step count and workouts, but they can do a lot more than that. Spend some time with the Fitbit app, and you'll discover it's packed with ways you can use your Fitbit to set yourself challenges, meet new people, and connect with old friends.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

It's time for Apple to kill the old iPhone SE design

Apple, no. Just no. You cannot foist the ancient, hoary, albeit nostalgic iPhone 6 design on us once more with the iPhone SE 3. It's wrong, it's ridiculous, and I challenge you to defend the decision. We still don't know for certain that the iPhone SE 3 (the third generation...
CELL PHONES

