Nutritional yeast is the ingredient behind irresistible popcorn, creamy vegan pasta sauce that doesn’t make you miss the Parmesan (quite as much), and—in this recipe—a super-flavorful vegetarian soup that comes together in just about 30 minutes. When nutritional yeast is dissolved into water and reduced with onions, garlic, and ginger, it creates a deeply savory broth in very little time. Miso adds complexity (and, of course, saltiness)—use 1 Tbsp. if you want a lighter broth or 2 Tbsp. if you want something more robust.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO