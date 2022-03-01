ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 20% Off Your Favorite Skincare Brands

Cover picture for the articlePaula’s Choice, Supergoop, Sunday Riley, and more are on sale at dermstore.com today with code REFRESH. Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn’t blend her eyeshadow correctly,...

SheKnows

Meghan Markle's Go-To Skincare Brand Just Dropped a Suncreen & Primer That Won't Leave a White Cast or Pill

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle loves the skincare brand Tatcha so much that she gifted her favorite holy grail product, the Tatcha Rice Polish. And if the Duchess of Sussex has put her stamp of approval on a brand, we’re intrigued. She’s not alone in that either, this Japanese-based skincare brand has amassed a celebrity, influencer and beauty editor following for its high-quality products. From the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask to the The Liquid Silk Canvas...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Keeps Dropping Stylish KN95s — and They're 30% Off

Maskc has released so many stylish face masks over the last two years — you may recognize them because they've been worn by practically all of Hollywood, including stars like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, and more. Now, the celeb-loved brand dropped yet another batch of trendy KN95s that you don't want to miss out on, and they're already on sale.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Internet's Fave Skincare Brand The Ordinary Now Has a Hair Care Line

If you think of yourself as a beauty guru, but haven't checked out Beauty TikTok, you are missing out on a treasure trove of information. The social media platform has proved so influential that it has sparked a brand new hair care line from The Ordinary. Although we can't prove...
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Meet Namesake Skincare, the New Beauty Brand Caring for Melanin-Rich Skin

Black-owned brand Namesake Skincare enters the the beauty space with the intention of creating products that care for a wide range of skin textures and colors. Founded by Davlyn Mosley, a true skincare aficionado with firsthand experience and education from her mother, dermatologist Dr. Lynn McKinley-Grant, Namesake is innately embedded in medically sourced ingredients, passed down family skincare routines and knowledge.
SKIN CARE
Essence

Namesake Skincare Is The Latest Brand Created To Celebrate And Enhance Melanated Skin

The mother-daughter team created a skincare line with Black and Brown people in mind. On February 22, 2022, Namesake Skincare, a new Black-owned skincare company created with Black and Brown skin in mind, made its debut in the beauty market. The dermatologist-backed brand was created to celebrate and enhance the natural beauty of all skin types.
SKIN CARE
The Kitchn

This Fan-Favorite Frying Pan Set Will Be the MVP of Your Kitchen — and It’s 80 Percent Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As someone partial to nonstick pans who also is working with a budget, I’m always on the lookout for solid, wallet-friendly options. We have a few of our own favorite nonstick cookware sets, including picks from reader-favorite brands like All-Clad and KitchenAid, but during my search for new fry pans, I recently came across this amazing GreenPan Winter Sale. Included in the sale on this Oprah-favorite brand is the Kitchen Stories by GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set at a whopping 80 percent off. That means that this originally $80 duo is only $15 right now!
FOOD & DRINKS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

This NuFACE Sale is Taking 20% Off Its Famous Skincare Devices and Kits

Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the age-defying skincare device just in time to get your spring skincare routine in motion. Dermstore's annual Beauty Refresh sale is officially live, and full of thousands of luxury and medical-grade beauty products, including NuFACE microcurrent devices and skincare attachments for 20% off.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Meet BYOMA, the Beauty TikTok-Approved Skincare Brand

BYOMA, a brand that believes in uncomplicated, affordable, accessible and approachable skincare, has skin-loving products that your skin will thank you for. Modeled as a dermatologist-loved and clinically proven skincare brand, BYOMA — created by founder and CEO Marc Elrick — formulates its products with ingredients such as a proprietary tri-ceramide complex that drastically accelerates penetration into the skin’s lipid barrier. You’re able to create your own routine with these offerings to address your specific skin concerns and to maximize the results you want to see.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Loved Travel Brand Is Having a Huge Sale — and It Includes 25% Off Our Favorite Tote

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I recently took my first trip in over two years, and I was completely shocked at just how much of a travel newbie I felt like. Pre-pandemic, I traveled a lot (for pleasure and work), so I pretty much had my packing routine down to a science. But after? I was basically a toddler-level traveler all over again, using my cavernous everyday tote — that’s devoid of any pockets, zippers, or closures that could help me keep myself organized — as a carry-on bag.
TRAVEL
loudersound.com

Evergrey return with brand new video for Save Us

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey have returned with a video for their brand new single Save Us, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) which will be released through Napalm Records on May 20. “Save Us is about us....
MUSIC
Footwear News

Supreme Will Drop a New Collaboration With Burberry This Week

Click here to read the full article. Speculation of a Supreme and Burberry collab have been swirling online for months now. But this weekend, American rapper A$AP Nast all but confirmed the partnership with an Instagram post featuring a co-branded matching set made in Burberry’s famous check fabric. Nast tagged Burberry, Supreme and the streetwear brand’s newly appointed creative director, Tremaine Emory, in the post with the caption “We back let’s go!” On Monday, Burberry released the full lineup of the new collaboration, which will see both brands selling separate items from the collection exclusively. At Supreme stores, customers can pick up a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF

