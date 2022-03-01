ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete-activist Tommie Smith works on graphic novel on life

 6 days ago
Books - Tommie Smith This cover image released by Norton Young Readers shows “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice,” a graphic novel by Olympic gold medalist and civil rights activist Tommie Smith, releasing Sept. 27. (Norton Young Readers via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and civil rights activist Tommie Smith is working on a graphic novel based on his life.

Norton Young Readers announced Tuesday that Smith's “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice” will be published Sept. 27. Smith is writing the book with Derrick Barnes, and illustrations will be provided by Dawud Anyabwile.

Smith, 77, won a gold medal after placing first in the 200-meter sprint at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He is best known for what happened after, when he and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists to protest racial injustice during the medal ceremony as the U.S. national anthem was played. The two athletes were suspended from the U.S. team and forced to leave the Olympic village.

"Young readers will find a story of bravery, activism, and a cry for freedom from one of the most iconic figures in American sports,” Norton says of the upcoming book.

After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Oscar race may be heating up, but you wouldn’t know it to peek in on the nominees luncheon Monday in Los Angeles. Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City for the annual luncheon, where nominees get to mingle and celebrate. It was a long awaited homecoming for many after a year away due to the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
