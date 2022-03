There’s nothing like human’s best friend. Halsey opened up about their bond with 5-year-old dog, Jagger, who died earlier this week. “This has been the worst week of my life. Before I had a dog of my own, I would hear people mourn their pets and think ‘it’s just a dog,’ well I couldn’t have been more wrong,” the “Without Me” performer, 27, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 5, alongside a slideshow of photos of the canine. “I got Jagger when he was just a few weeks old. I sometimes thought about him passing. How would it feel? Well he’d be old and rickety and grumpy by then. We’d spend the last few years giving him extra ice cream and lazy sunbathing days that he loved when he was too old to run in circles.”

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO