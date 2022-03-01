ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Genes from bacteria may have helped plants colonise the land

By Jake Buehler
New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 500 million years ago, aquatic plants migrated from water to land, and they may have been able...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Microbes transferred genes to ancient plants to help them evolve on land

The genes of microbes made the jump into green algae and plants hundreds of millions of years ago, suggesting the evolution of plants from water to land might have been driven by these events, according to a new study. Researchers found almost 600 genes from bacteria, fungi and viruses that...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study IDs 1,000+ mislabeled, overlooked gene fragments in plants

Researchers have overlooked especially minuscule gene fragments that are critical to the assembly of cellular machinery and could help better trace the evolutionary history of plants, says a new study led by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. After analyzing the genomes of species ranging from algae to rice, Nebraska's Chi...
WILDLIFE
Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Cosmos

Double-edged sword: when helpful genes begin to hinder

The genetic quirk that makes some people seriously ill from COVID-19 actually protects them from HIV, according to a new Swedish study. It’s a suite of genes that was passed down to us by Neanderthals, and increased dramatically in frequency some 10,000 years ago, adding to the mystery of an already complicated genetic story.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Gene#Plant#Fungus#East Carolina University
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Healthy gut bacteria may improve the success of cancer treatment – study

Healthy gut bacteria improves the success of cancer treatment, a new study suggests.Researchers say the findings are a key step forward in the fight against multiple types of cancer including melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.As less than 50% of people respond positively to immunotherapy for melanoma, finding ways to improve this number is crucial, the scientists suggest.The study found that melanoma patients who receive therapy to help their immune system kill cancer cells respond differently to treatment depending on the types of microbes in their gut.The new research suggests the microorganisms that hinder therapy have more of...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

3D-Printed “Nano-Skyscrapers” Help Bacteria Convert Sunlight Into Electricity

Researchers have made tiny ‘skyscrapers’ for communities of bacteria, helping them to generate electricity from just sunlight and water. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used 3D printing to create grids of high-rise ‘nano-housing’ where sun-loving bacteria can grow quickly. The researchers were then able to extract the bacteria’s waste electrons, left over from photosynthesis, which could be used to power small electronics.
ENGINEERING
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Cosmos

You may have missed…

New species of sea scorpion uncovered thanks to a museum cold case. A fossil ‘cold case’ in Queensland Museum’s geosciences collection has been solved, leading to the description of a new species of sea scorpion (eurypterid): Woodwardopterus freemanorum. Discovered in the 1990s by Nick Freeman on his...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy