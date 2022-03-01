Genes from bacteria may have helped plants colonise the land

Healthy gut bacteria improves the success of cancer treatment, a new study suggests.Researchers say the findings are a key step forward in the fight against multiple types of cancer including melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.As less than 50% of people respond positively to immunotherapy for melanoma, finding ways to improve this number is crucial, the scientists suggest.The study found that melanoma patients who receive therapy to help their immune system kill cancer cells respond differently to treatment depending on the types of microbes in their gut.The new research suggests the microorganisms that hinder therapy have more of...

