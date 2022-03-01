ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Plan to Waive DeAndre Jordan Amid Flurry of Moves

By Brook Smith
 6 days ago
The Lakers made a couple of moves to try and help their bench depth on Monday afternoon. They are reportedly signing veteran guard DJ Augustin to a deal and will also ink Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.

There will inevitably be a player removed as the Lakers already have their maximum allotted two players on two-way deals. That will either be Mason Jones or Sekou Doumbouya. But they also needed to make room for Augustin on the roster.

Unfortuantely for DeAndre Jordan, it sounds like the means the end of his run with the Lakers. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that DJ would be the guy they cut in order to make room on the roster.

Jordan played in 32 games for the Lakers this year and put up very mediocre numbers. It was a tough reminder that the 33-year-old is well beyond his All-Star caliber years with the Clippers. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

With the depth at center for the Lakers, Jordan has mostly fallen out of the rotations for Frank Vogel. Even with Anthony Davis missing so many games, Jordan has not played more than 20 minutes in a game since December.

But he will more than likely find a job somewhere else around the NBA when the move is official. The 76ers are reportedly one of the teams hoping that he can clear waivers so they are able to sign him after leaving the Lakers.

But with the current state of this team, don't be surprised to see someone else on the roster chopping block soon.

