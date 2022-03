This week, the world will observe International Woman’s Day and the start of Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week (WOAW). WOAW, for those who are unfamiliar, is a global aviation awareness week for girls of all ages that marks the anniversary date (March 10, 1910) of the world’s first female pilot license earned by pilot Raymonde de Laroche. I suspect there was little fanfare; however, her achievement marked the formal entry of women in the air and space industry. Subsequently — and unfortunately — this industry would actively exclude women until the mid-1960s, with the exception of the war effort. ...

