BREAKING: San Angelo City Council Rejects Ordinance in Sanctuary City Showdown

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council Tuesday morning rejected a proposed ordinance that would have designated San Angelo as a sanctuary city for the unborn setting up a potential vote by citizens in November.

The council held a public hearing on the Sanctuary City Ordinance after a committee gathered signatures for a petition supporting the measure. The initiating committee had requested the council hold the public hearing and vote on the ordinance on Feb. 15 allowing the measure to be put before voters on a ballot in May, but the council decided to hold the public hearing on March 1, pushing the ballot measure back to November.

With the rejection of the Sanctuary City ordinance, the initiating committee now has the ability to require the measure be put on the ballot in November as it is written or they can amend it before sending it to voters.

Each council member stated that they were personally pro-life, but they wanted voters to decide the matter.

Every person addressing the council was in favor of the council voting to adopt the ordinance as presented except for one.

The public hearing became contentious when Sanctuary City advocate Mark Dickson began speaking to the council. Councilman Larry Miller asked Dickson if he had read the ordinance and they went into a long conversation about the details of the measure.

To watch video from the Tuesday city council meeting, click this link.